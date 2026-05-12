Integrity Alliance Loads Up on DFGP: A $2.7 Million Bet on Global Fixed Income

Key Points

Integrity Alliance added 49,362 shares of the Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) during the first quarter of 2026, with an estimated transaction value of $2.7 million.

Post-trade, the firm's total DFGP stake stands at 615,537 shares valued at approximately $33.2 million.

The position represents about 1.3% of Integrity's total 13F reportable assets under management (AUM) -- placing it outside the firm's top five holdings.

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What happened

Integrity Alliance, LLC, reported in a recent SEC filing that it increased its holding in the Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) by 49,362 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $2.7 million, calculated using the quarter’s average closing price. The value of the firm's total DFGP position increased by $2.6 million from the previous quarter -- a figure that reflects both the new shares purchased and price movement over the period.

What else to know

The buy brings Integrity Alliance's DFGP stake to approximately 1.3% of its 13F reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE: IVV: $119.3 million (4.5% of AUM) NYSE: DFAC: $96.9 million (3.7% of AUM) NYSE: SPYM: $77.2 million (2.9% of AUM) NYSE: GIS: $60.5 million (2.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: AAPL: $55.2 million (2.1% of AUM)

As of May 8, 2026, shares of DFGP were trading at $54.63, up about 6% over the past year, trailing the S&P 500 by roughly 25 percentage points, while outperforming its Global Bond-USD Hedged category benchmark by roughly 3 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.4 billion Dividend yield 3.35% Expense ratio 0.22% 1-year return 5.92%

ETF snapshot

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF is a broadly diversified bond fund that invests across global debt markets using a systematic, research-driven approach.

Invests in U.S. and foreign fixed income securities spanning investment-grade and select lower-rated bonds across multiple geographies, sectors, maturities, and currencies.

Operates as an open-ended fund structure, providing daily liquidity and portfolio transparency.

Carries a 0.22% expense ratio -- competitive within the global fixed income category.

What this transaction means for investors

Integrity Alliance's decision to add $2.7 million worth of DFGP during Q1 2026 is an incremental purchase of an existing position -- but it doesn’t appear to be any kind of dramatic or strategic pivot. The position now represents roughly 1.3% of the firm's total reportable AUM, placing it comfortably outside Integrity’s top five holdings. For a wealth manager maintaining hundreds of positions, this relatively minor adjustment of a smaller position isn’t that notable on its own.

What’s more notable here is the context. With the S&P 500 having dramatically outperformed global bonds in recent years, institutional buyers who continue to add to fixed income positions like DFGP are often signaling a preference for portfolio stability and income over pure growth. The fund's 3.4% yield and its broad diversification across global debt markets make it a reasonable defensive anchor for a portfolio that's otherwise weighted toward equities.

For everyday investors, this transaction is less a signal about DFGP's immediate upside than a reminder that even growth-oriented portfolios benefit from fixed-income ballast. A low-cost, globally diversified bond ETF with a competitive yield and a proven, systematic approach can play a quiet but meaningful role in managing overall portfolio risk -- especially during periods of equity market volatility. Integrity Alliance's steady accumulation of DFGP across multiple quarters suggests this isn't a one-off trade, but an ongoing commitment to that philosophy.

Most investors are already well aware that bonds -- as an asset class -- tend to move differently than stocks, providing real income that doesn't depend on markets going up. For investors building a long-term portfolio, that kind of diversification is less of a specialty move than a fundamental one. Those who prefer a simpler, domestic starting point might look to a broad U.S. bond fund like the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND).

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Andy Gould has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.