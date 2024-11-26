Integrated Wind Solutions AS Reports Record Q3 2024

Integrated Wind Solutions AS (DE:9UG) has released an update.

Integrated Wind Solutions AS reported a record-breaking Q3 2024 with a total revenue of EUR 17 million, marking a 35% increase from the previous quarter and a 207% jump compared to the same period in 2023. The impressive growth was driven by the full-quarter operations of its first two vessels and increased ownership in PEAK Wind. The company secured an expanded Green Senior Secured Credit Facility, further solidifying its financial standing.

