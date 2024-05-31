News & Insights

Stocks

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger with Btab Ecommerce

May 31, 2024 — 10:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

An announcement from Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp. Class A (WEL) is now available.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp. has announced a merger with Btab Ecommerce Group, Inc., which, upon completion, will see Btab becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary and the company relocating from the Cayman Islands to Delaware. The deal is detailed in a press release and further information, including a forthcoming SEC-filed Registration Statement, will provide shareholders with crucial data regarding the merger’s implications. The transaction is subject to customary terms and conditions, and its successful closure is anticipated to bring significant benefits and market opportunities for the combined entity.

For a thorough assessment of WEL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.