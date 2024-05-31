Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger with Btab Ecommerce

An announcement from Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp. Class A (WEL) is now available.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp. has announced a merger with Btab Ecommerce Group, Inc., which, upon completion, will see Btab becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary and the company relocating from the Cayman Islands to Delaware. The deal is detailed in a press release and further information, including a forthcoming SEC-filed Registration Statement, will provide shareholders with crucial data regarding the merger’s implications. The transaction is subject to customary terms and conditions, and its successful closure is anticipated to bring significant benefits and market opportunities for the combined entity.

