Integrated Research Limited Shares Financial Insights

November 24, 2024 — 05:08 pm EST

Integrated Research Limited (AU:IRI) has released an update.

Integrated Research Limited (ASX: IRI) has released a presentation providing background information on its activities, emphasizing that it is notinvestment adviceand that past performance is not indicative of future results. The presentation includes financial data as of June 2022 and highlights the use of proforma subscription revenue for comparability. Investors are advised to consider their own financial situation and seek professional advice if necessary.

