Integrated Research Limited Announces 2024 AGM Details

Integrated Research Limited (AU:IRI) has released an update.

Integrated Research Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, set to take place on November 25th in Sydney, offering shareholders the option to participate in person or online. Key agenda items include the consideration of financial reports, the election and re-election of directors, and the approval of performance rights for the CEO. This meeting provides a platform for shareholders to engage with the company’s strategic decisions and governance matters.

