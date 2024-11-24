Integrated Research Gains Strong Shareholder Support in 2024 AGM

Integrated Research Limited (AU:IRI) has released an update.

Integrated Research Limited successfully conducted its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions, including the re-election of directors and remuneration reports, were carried with strong support. The company’s shareholders showed overwhelming confidence in its leadership and strategic direction, as evidenced by the high percentage of votes in favor. This outcome reflects a positive outlook for the company in the financial markets.

