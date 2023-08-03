Integrated Research (ASX:IRI) Price Target Decreased by 7.69% to 0.61

The average one-year price target for Integrated Research (ASX:IRI) has been revised to 0.61 / share. This is an decrease of 7.69% from the prior estimate of 0.66 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.61 to a high of 0.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.69% from the latest reported closing price of 0.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integrated Research. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRI is 0.00%, a decrease of 31.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 1,061K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 567K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 399K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 35K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 29K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

