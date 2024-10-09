Integrated Research Appointed Ian Lowe As CEO

(RTTNews) - Integrated Research (IRI.AX),a provider of experience management solutions for critical IT infrastructure, payments and communications ecosystems, said it appointed Ian Lowe as Chief Executive Officer.

Ian has over 20 years of leadership experience across various industries, with a focus on driving business transformation, growth, and innovation.

Ian has held several prominent leadership roles, including Global CEO at Daxci, CEO at EP&T Global, and CEO and Executive Director at Adslot.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.