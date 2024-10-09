News & Insights

IREHF

Integrated Research Appointed Ian Lowe As CEO

October 09, 2024 — 08:19 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Integrated Research (IRI.AX),a provider of experience management solutions for critical IT infrastructure, payments and communications ecosystems, said it appointed Ian Lowe as Chief Executive Officer.

Ian has over 20 years of leadership experience across various industries, with a focus on driving business transformation, growth, and innovation.

Ian has held several prominent leadership roles, including Global CEO at Daxci, CEO at EP&T Global, and CEO and Executive Director at Adslot.

