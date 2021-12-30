Integrated Media Technology Up 18% On Launch Of NFT Trading Platform

(RTTNews) - Integrated Media Technology Ltd. (IMTE) shares are trading more than 18 percent on Thursday morning after the company announced the launch of its NFT trading platform.

The company said it signed an Assignment and Assumption Agreement to take over the rights and obligation on a Cooperation Agreement on developing a Blockchain business focusing on digital asset market platform mainly focusing on NFT trading market.

Currently, shares are at $5.34, up 18.40 percent from the previous close of $4.51 on a volume of 2,325,180. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of 44.47-$5.50 on average volume of 77,674.

