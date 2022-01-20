Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) insiders sold AU$4.2m worth of stock, a possible red flag that's yet to materialize

While Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) shareholders have had a good week with the stock up 65%, they shouldn't let their guards down. Even though stock prices were relatively low, insiders elected to sell AU$4.2m worth of stock in the last year, which could indicate some expected downturn.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Integrated Media Technology

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Ying Chiu Lee, for US$4.2m worth of shares, at about US$2.25 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$11.41. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was 90% of Ying Chiu Lee's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Ying Chiu Lee.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:IMTE Insider Trading Volume January 20th 2022

Insider Ownership of Integrated Media Technology

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Integrated Media Technology insiders own 31% of the company, worth about US$34m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Integrated Media Technology Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Integrated Media Technology insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of Integrated Media Technology insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Integrated Media Technology. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Integrated Media Technology (3 are concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

