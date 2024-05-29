Integrated Diagnostics Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (GB:IDHC) has released an update.

At the recent Annual General Meeting, Integrated Diagnostics Holdings PLC successfully passed all proposed resolutions, including two special resolutions empowering the company to allot shares non-pre-emptively and repurchase its equity securities. The resolutions received overwhelming shareholder support, evident in the near-unanimous voting results for the re-election of board members and the re-appointment of PwC LLP as the auditor. Details of the resolutions and the full voting outcomes are accessible on the company’s website.

