Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (LSE:IDHC) Price Target Increased by 1922.56% to 19.21

The average one-year price target for Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (LSE:IDHC) has been revised to 19.21 / share. This is an increase of 1,922.56% from the prior estimate of 0.95 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.15 to a high of 23.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4,168.13% from the latest reported closing price of 0.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integrated Diagnostics Holdings. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDHC is 0.30%, an increase of 0.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.52% to 61,348K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 19,204K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 16,029K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 7,478K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSCOX - Fidelity International Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds 5,997K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HLMRX - Harding Loevner International Small Companies Portfolio INSTITUTIONAL holds 4,490K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,758K shares, representing a decrease of 5.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDHC by 21.56% over the last quarter.

