Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (LSE:IDHC) Price Target Increased by 13.28% to 23.42

The average one-year price target for Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (LSE:IDHC) has been revised to 23.42 / share. This is an increase of 13.28% from the prior estimate of 20.68 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.54 to a high of 25.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7,578.76% from the latest reported closing price of 0.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integrated Diagnostics Holdings. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDHC is 0.30%, a decrease of 15.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.78% to 54,855K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 18,119K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 16,029K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 7,478K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSCOX - Fidelity International Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds 5,997K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TRAMX - T. Rowe Price Africa & Middle East Fund holds 2,062K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

