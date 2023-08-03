Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (LSE:IDHC) Price Target Decreased by 15.27% to 0.95

The average one-year price target for Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (LSE:IDHC) has been revised to 0.95 / share. This is an decrease of 15.27% from the prior estimate of 1.12 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.64 to a high of 1.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.50% from the latest reported closing price of 0.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integrated Diagnostics Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDHC is 0.26%, a decrease of 23.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 61,803K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 19,204K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 16,029K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 7,478K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,778K shares, representing an increase of 9.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDHC by 25.11% over the last quarter.

FSCOX - Fidelity International Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds 5,997K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HLMRX - Harding Loevner International Small Companies Portfolio INSTITUTIONAL holds 4,490K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,758K shares, representing a decrease of 5.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDHC by 21.56% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.