Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (LSE:IDHC) Price Target Decreased by 11.54% to 0.82

The average one-year price target for Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (LSE:IDHC) has been revised to 0.82 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 11.54% from the prior estimate of 0.93 GBX dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.71 GBX to a high of 0.96 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.05% from the latest reported closing price of 0.57 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integrated Diagnostics Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDHC is 0.20%, an increase of 22.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.33% to 31,853K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 15,332K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 7,478K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSCOX - Fidelity International Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds 5,697K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,250K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TRAMX - T. Rowe Price Africa & Middle East Fund holds 1,135K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,890K shares , representing a decrease of 66.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDHC by 42.63% over the last quarter.

