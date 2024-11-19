Integrated Design & Engineering Updates Dividend Forecast

Integrated Design & Engineering Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:9161) has released an update.
Integrated Design & Engineering Holdings Co., Ltd. announced it will not pay any year-end dividends for the fiscal year ending June 2025 following a tender offer by Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. The decision comes as the company plans to become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the tender offeror, resulting in the delisting of its shares.
