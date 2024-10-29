Integrated Cyber Solutions Faces Trade Restrictions

Integrated Cyber Solutions, Inc. (TSE:ICS) has released an update.

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. has received a management cease trade order (MCTO) from the British Columbia Securities Commission due to a delay in filing their annual financial statements. While the MCTO restricts trading by the CEO and CFO, other investors can continue trading shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company is working diligently to complete the necessary filings by December 27, 2024.

