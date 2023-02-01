Integrated Core Strategies Increases Position in Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B (WPCB)

Fintel reports that Integrated Core Strategies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.93MM shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B (WPCB). This represents 7.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 2.98MM shares and 5.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 31.77% and an increase in total ownership of 1.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.95%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WPCB is 0.2283%, an increase of 5.2930%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.04% to 53,534K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Millennium Management holds 4,200,000 shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,395,733 shares, representing an increase of 19.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPCB by 19.34% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 4,000,000 shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Magnetar Financial holds 3,778,950 shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 239,256 shares, representing an increase of 93.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPCB by 2,043.33% over the last quarter.

Glazer Capital holds 2,796,822 shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,796,133 shares, representing an increase of 35.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPCB by 16.13% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 2,680,248 shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corp I B Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

