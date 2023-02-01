Integrated Core Strategies Increases Position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II ordinary shre (VPCB)

Fintel reports that Integrated Core Strategies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.66MM shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Class A ordinary shre (VPCB). This represents 6.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 1.56MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.26% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II ordinary shre. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.29%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VPCB is 0.1631%, a decrease of 2.9515%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.37% to 24,632K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Corbin Capital Partners holds 2,227,495 shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Magnetar Financial holds 2,225,668 shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,637,872 shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,068,965 shares, representing a decrease of 26.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VPCB by 23.62% over the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital holds 1,515,102 shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,389,544 shares, representing an increase of 8.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VPCB by 7.05% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 1,217,016 shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

