Integrated Core Strategies Increases Position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp - (PRLH)

Fintel reports that Integrated Core Strategies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.26MM shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp - Class A (PRLH). This represents 6.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.18MM shares and 5.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.84% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRLH is 0.13%, an increase of 2.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.60% to 17,014K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,500K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital holds 1,309K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 800K shares, representing an increase of 38.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRLH by 60.85% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,260K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 870K shares, representing an increase of 30.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRLH by 38.89% over the last quarter.

Calamos Advisors holds 1,000K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company.

Saba Capital Management holds 955K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

