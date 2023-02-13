Integrated Core Strategies Increases Position in ESM Acquisition (ESM)

Fintel reports that Integrated Core Strategies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.33MM shares of ESM Acquisition Corporation (ESM). This represents 7.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 1.77MM shares and 5.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 31.67% and an increase in total ownership of 1.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in ESM Acquisition. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESM is 0.17%, an increase of 32.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.47% to 27,508K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Millennium Management holds 2,325K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,866K shares, representing an increase of 19.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESM by 20.22% over the last quarter.

Glazer Capital holds 1,863K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,039K shares, representing an increase of 44.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESM by 33.72% over the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital holds 1,785K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,497K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1,200K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.