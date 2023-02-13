Integrated Core Strategies Increases Position in Cutera (CUTR)

Fintel reports that Integrated Core Strategies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.49MM shares of Cutera, Inc. (CUTR). This represents 7.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 27, 2022 they reported 1.36MM shares and 7.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.55% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.54% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cutera is $55.49. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 58.54% from its latest reported closing price of $35.00.

The projected annual revenue for Cutera is $319MM, an increase of 27.40%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 405 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cutera. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 4.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUTR is 0.29%, an increase of 33.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.69% to 28,773K shares. The put/call ratio of CUTR is 1.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Rtw Investments holds 1,770K shares representing 9.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,551K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,413K shares, representing an increase of 8.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUTR by 27.27% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,304K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,151K shares, representing an increase of 11.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUTR by 39.88% over the last quarter.

Voce Capital Management holds 1,210K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,066K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,078K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUTR by 29.17% over the last quarter.

Cutera Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to their patients.

