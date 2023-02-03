Integrated Core Strategies Cuts Stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Ordinary Shares (TRCA)

Fintel reports that Integrated Core Strategies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.02MM shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Class A Ordinary Shares (TRCA). This represents 4.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 1.33MM shares and 6.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 23.20% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Ordinary Shares. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.70%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TRCA is 0.0822%, a decrease of 23.2964%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.98% to 16,989K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Glazer Capital holds 1,658,396 shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 813,243 shares, representing an increase of 50.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRCA by 51.93% over the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital holds 1,039,999 shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,017,822 shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 832,387 shares, representing an increase of 18.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRCA by 17.86% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 939,037 shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 695,137 shares, representing an increase of 25.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRCA by 3.12% over the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 850,507 shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

