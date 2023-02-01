Integrated Core Strategies Cuts Stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition (SCAQ)

Fintel reports that Integrated Core Strategies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.37MM shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. Class A (SCAQ). This represents 5.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 1.40MM shares and 5.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.94% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stratim Cloud Acquisition. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 12.50%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SCAQ is 0.0943%, a decrease of 48.7043%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.46% to 22,765K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Magnetar Financial holds 1,997,076 shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 211,089 shares, representing an increase of 89.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCAQ by 1,175.15% over the last quarter.

Castle Creek Arbitrage holds 1,745,967 shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 1,538,227 shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500,727 shares, representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCAQ by 0.79% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,533,333 shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,386,095 shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,386,374 shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCAQ by 4.12% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.