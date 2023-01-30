Integrated Core Strategies Cuts Stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

Fintel reports that Integrated Core Strategies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.90MM shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS). This represents 4.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 18, 2022 they reported 2.92MM shares and 6.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 34.95% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 252.39% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corvus Pharmaceuticals is $2.89. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $3.68. The average price target represents an increase of 252.39% from its latest reported closing price of $0.82.

The projected annual revenue for Corvus Pharmaceuticals is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-0.54.

Fund Sentiment

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corvus Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 8.33%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CRVS is 0.0270%, a decrease of 25.1490%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.73% to 22,641K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 6,943,654 shares representing 14.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adams Street Partners holds 3,275,616 shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CHI Advisors holds 2,384,402 shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,214,184 shares, representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRVS by 37.30% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,265,312 shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,687,943 shares, representing a decrease of 18.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRVS by 33.59% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 1,370,947 shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Corvus' lead product candidate is CPI-006, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 that has exhibited immunomodulatory activity and activation of immune cells in preclinical studies. CPI-006 is being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and in a multicenter Phase 1/1b oncology clinical trial as a single agent, in combination with ciforadenant and pembrolizumab. The Company's second clinical program, CPI-818, is an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibited ITK in preclinical studies, and is in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with several types of T-cell lymphomas. Its third clinical program, ciforadenant (CPI-444), is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor.

