Integrated Core Strategies Cuts Stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (CRZN)

Fintel reports that Integrated Core Strategies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.98MM shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp Class A (CRZN). This represents 4.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 1.46MM shares and 7.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 32.98% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.88%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CRZN is 0.1062%, a decrease of 37.9687%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.43% to 16,063K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Magnetar Financial holds 1,965,188 shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 156,203 shares, representing an increase of 92.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRZN by 1,608.86% over the last quarter.

Glazer Capital holds 1,418,570 shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,084,121 shares, representing an increase of 23.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRZN by 2.12% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 1,000,000 shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 978,235 shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 927,590 shares, representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRZN by 2.07% over the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital holds 909,482 shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 903,976 shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRZN by 19.58% over the last quarter.

