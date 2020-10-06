Allegro Microsystems, which designs, manufacturers, and markets sensor and analog power integrated circuits, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



Allegro Microsystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for the automotive and industrial markets. The company's portfolio includes more than 1,000 products, and it ships over 1 billion units annually to more than 10,000 customers worldwide.



The Manchester, NH-based company was founded in 2013 and booked $613 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 26, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ALGM. The company filed confidentially on August 3, 2020. Barclays, Credit Suisse, Wells Fargo Securities, Jefferies, Mizuho Securities, Needham & Co. and SMBC Nikko are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article Integrated circuit producer Allegro Microsystems files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.