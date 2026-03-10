Integrated Advisors Loads Up on 368,000 Shares of ACWX. Here's What Investors Need to Know

Key Points

Bought 367,572 shares of ACWX with an estimated trade size of around $24.35 million.

Quarter-end stake value rose by $24.70 million.

Transaction represented 1.08% of 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade holding: 380,959 shares valued at $25.57 million.

ACWX now comprises 1.13% of the fund’s AUM, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated Feb. 17, 2026, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in iShares Trust - iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 367,572 shares.

The estimated transaction value was $24.35 million, calculated using the average quarterly closing price. The value of the position at quarter-end was $25.57 million, up $24.70 million from the prior period, reflecting both share additions and price movements.

What else to know

The fund increased its ACWX stake, which now stands at 1.13% of 13F AUM after the trade.

Top holdings post-filing:

NYSEMKT: IVV : $119.81 million (5.3% of AUM)

: $119.81 million (5.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SPY : $80.31 million (3.6% of AUM)

: $80.31 million (3.6% of AUM) NASDAQ: AAPL : $63.63 million (2.8% of AUM)

: $63.63 million (2.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: NVDA : $51.58 million (2.3% of AUM)

: $51.58 million (2.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:GOOGL: $46.59 million (2.1% of AUM)

As of March 9, 2026, shares were priced at $70.04, up 23.11% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 5.33 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $9.51 billion Price (as of market close March 9, 2026) $70.04 Dividend yield 2.55% 1-year total return 23.11%

ETF snapshot

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF seeks to track the performance of the MSCI ACWI ex U.S. Index, offering exposure to both developed and emerging markets outside the United States.

The portfolio is broadly diversified across international equities, with holdings representing a wide spectrum of sectors and geographies, excluding U.S. securities.

Structured as an index ETF, the fund provides cost-efficient access to global equities and distributes income to shareholders through dividends.

What this transaction means for investors

Global ETFs can provide additional diversification, and this is especially true for a fund like ACWX that spans both developed and emerging markets.

Integrated Advisors’ top five holdings are all U.S.-based. IVV and SPY are both S&P 500 ETFs, tracking the broader U.S. large-cap market. Its other top holdings are Apple, Nvidia, and Alphabet, so a significant portion of this fund’s portfolio is heavily weighted toward big U.S. tech.

Buying into an international ETF that specifically avoids U.S. stocks makes sense for diversification purposes, but it could also prove beneficial if U.S. markets continue to face volatility.

Of course, international stocks are not immune to turbulence either, especially those in emerging markets. Several of ACWX’s top holdings are also in the tech space — specifically, semiconductors — which could experience volatility if the AI sector ever falters. That said, increased diversification, in general, can be a smart way to mitigate as much risk as possible.

Katie Brockman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, and Nvidia and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

