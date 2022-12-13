Integra's (IART) SIA Buyout Widens Breast Reconstruction Scope

Integra LifeSciences IART recently acquired Surgical Innovation Associates (SIA), the developer and marketer of the resorbable synthetic matrix for plastic and reconstructive surgery, called DuraSorb. Financial terms of the deal were kept under wraps.

Integra expects this acquisition to be aligned with the company’s global expansion strategy in breast reconstruction. This strategy includes expansion plans to access the U.S. market with FDA-approved devices for use in implant-based breast reconstruction (IBBR) procedures. This will help Integra to position itself as a prominent global player in the field of IBBR procedures.

More on the News

Post the acquisition, SIA’s DuraSorb’s resorbable synthetic technology is expected to strengthen Integra’s plastic and reconstructive surgery portfolio. This portfolio already includes SurgiMend PRS, a xenograft surgical matrix. With SurgiMend PRS, Integra is the first and the only manufacturer to date to submit a pre-market approval (PMA) application for a surgical matrix for use as soft tissue support in IBBR. This PMA is currently under review with the FDA.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation Price

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation price | Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation Quote

On the other hand, SIA is conducting an investigational device exemption study in the United States evaluating the safety and effectiveness of DuraSorb with a target to get a PMA in IBBR.

Huge Market Prospect

The breast reconstruction market currently represents an attractive growth opportunity globally on rising incidents of breast cancer, growing awareness and reimbursement availability. Going by the markets and markets data, this market is projected to reach $647 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.7%.

With its investment in SIA, Integra’s surgical reconstruction business is expected to get bolstered by this huge growth opportunity in the breast reconstruction space. According to the company, by offering two distinct product solutions, SurgiMend and DuraSorb, to plastic and reconstructive surgeons, it aims at addressing various clinical, contracting, and economic needs across different care sites.

Integra's Other Developments in Terms of Portfolio Expansion

Earlier this year, Integra launched two new products. First, the Aurora Evacuator with Coagulation capability in the United States that safely addresses and evacuates blood in the brain caused by hemorrhagic stroke. Second, it launched the Neutus EVD system, the company’s first external ventricular drain in China.



In Tissue Technologies, the company’s NeuraGen 3D products targeted for mid-gap peripheral nerve repair should boost sales momentum.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, Integra carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A few better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are ShockWave Medical, Inc. SWAV, Orthofix Medical Inc. OFIX and Merit Medical System MMSI.

ShockWave Medical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 33.1% for 2023. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 180.1%.

ShockWave Medical has outperformed its industry in the past year. SWAV has gained 35% against the industry’s 32.6% fall in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Merit Medical, currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted EPS of 64 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.8%. Revenues of $287.2 million outpaced the consensus mark by 5.2%.

Merit Medical has an estimated long-term growth rate of 11%. MMSI’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 25.4%.

Orthofix Medical currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 1, reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted EPS of 13 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a stupendous 550%. Revenues of $114 million outpaced the consensus mark by 2.7%.

Orthofix Medical has an estimated next-year growth rate of 58.97%. OFIX’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing three quarters and missed in one, the average being 129.1%.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC. (OFIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.