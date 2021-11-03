Markets
Integral Molecular Reaches Antibody License Deal With AstraZeneca For Oncology Therapeutics

(RTTNews) - Integral Molecular said that it reached an exclusive worldwide antibody license agreement with AstraZeneca (AZN, AZN.L) to develop therapeutics for multiple cancers.

As per the terms of the deal, Integral Molecular will provide an exclusive license to AstraZeneca for a collection of monoclonal antibodies for use in oncology. AstraZeneca will be solely responsible for all research, development, and commercial activities.

The antibodies licensed by AstraZeneca were discovered and characterized using Integral Molecular's platforms designed to yield antibodies against structurally complex membrane proteins.

The MPS Antibody Discovery platform, Lipoparticles, Membrane Proteome Array, and Shotgun Mutagenesis Epitope Mapping technologies were used to generate diverse antibodies with exceptional specificity.

