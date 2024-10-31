News & Insights

Integral Diagnostics Secures Shareholder Confidence at AGM

October 31, 2024 — 10:37 pm EDT

Integral Diagnostics Ltd. (AU:IDX) has released an update.

Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX: IDX) announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, reflecting strong support from shareholders. The company, a key player in the medical imaging sector in Australia and New Zealand, employs top radiologists to ensure high-quality patient services. This outcome underscores confidence in their strategic direction and leadership.

