Integral Diagnostics Secures Shareholder Confidence at AGM

Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX: IDX) announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, reflecting strong support from shareholders. The company, a key player in the medical imaging sector in Australia and New Zealand, employs top radiologists to ensure high-quality patient services. This outcome underscores confidence in their strategic direction and leadership.

