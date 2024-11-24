News & Insights

Integral Diagnostics Moves Forward with Capitol Merger

November 24, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

Integral Diagnostics Ltd. (AU:IDX) has released an update.

Integral Diagnostics Ltd. is progressing with its proposed merger with Capitol Health Ltd., having engaged with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission regarding the potential divestment of a Capitol clinic in Melton, Victoria. The financial impact of this clinic is deemed negligible, and the merger is expected to proceed with ACCC clearance anticipated in December 2024.

