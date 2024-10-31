Integral Diagnostics Eyes Growth with Capitol Health Merger

Integral Diagnostics Ltd. (AU:IDX) has released an update.

Integral Diagnostics Ltd. has reported a robust financial performance for the year ending June 2024, with a notable rise in operating profits despite a challenging economic environment. The company is embarking on a strategic merger with Capitol Health, aiming to become a market leader in diagnostic imaging services across Australia and New Zealand. With plans to enhance technological capabilities and expand access to advanced imaging technologies, this merger is poised to create substantial opportunities for growth.

