Integral Corporation Transfers T-Garden Shares

November 25, 2024 — 01:56 am EST

Integral Corporation (JP:5842) has released an update.

Integral Corporation has announced the transfer of its shares in T-Garden Co., Ltd., a leading developer in the colored contact lens and cosmetics industry, to YF Fresh Future Co., Ltd. This strategic move follows successful growth under Integral’s partnership, and the transaction is expected to have minimal impact on Integral’s financial results for the fiscal year ending December 2024.

