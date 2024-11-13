News & Insights

Stocks
IAS

Integral Ad Science price target lowered to $16 from $18 at Truist

November 13, 2024 — 09:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Truist analyst Youssef Squali lowered the firm’s price target on Integral Ad Science (IAS) to $16 from $18 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s “mixed” Q3 results and Q4 guide reflect a slowdown in volumes from CPG and Retail customers, reflecting budget cuts, delayed digital media spend, and slower ramp of newer products, even though its higher gross margins and cost efficiencies drove in-line profits and outlook, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on IAS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IAS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.