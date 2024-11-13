News & Insights

Integral Ad Science price target lowered to $16 from $18 at Piper Sandler

November 13, 2024 — 08:31 am EST

Piper Sandler lowered the firm’s price target on Integral Ad Science (IAS) to $16 from $18 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes the stock is down after hours, as the company provided Q3 revenue results and Q4 revenue guidance below expectations. Integral Ad Science faces lower volume growth from retail/CPG customers, a slower new product monetization ramp, and rand spending softness from the election during the second half of the calendar year. However, management provided initial 2025 commentary, targeting double-digit revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margins in-line with 2024 levels, Piper adds.

