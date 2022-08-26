Integral Ad Science Holding (NASDAQ:IAS shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 5.7% this week, taking one-year losses to 57%

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. And there's no doubt that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) stock has had a really bad year. To wit the share price is down 57% in that time. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Integral Ad Science Holding because we don't have a long term history to look at. Furthermore, it's down 30% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

After losing 5.7% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Because Integral Ad Science Holding made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Integral Ad Science Holding increased its revenue by 32%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price tanked 57%, suggesting the market had much higher expectations. It is of course possible that the business will still deliver strong growth, it will just take longer than expected to do it. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqGS:IAS Earnings and Revenue Growth August 26th 2022

A Different Perspective

We doubt Integral Ad Science Holding shareholders are happy with the loss of 57% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 11%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 30% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. You could get a better understanding of Integral Ad Science Holding's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

