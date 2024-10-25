Integral Ad Science Holding (IAS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (Symbol: IAS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.04, changing hands as high as $12.45 per share. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp shares are currently trading up about 9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IAS's low point in its 52 week range is $7.98 per share, with $17.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.58.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.