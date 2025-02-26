INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING Earnings Preview: Recent $IAS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING ($IAS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $150,308,674 and earnings of $0.11 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $IAS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING Insider Trading Activity

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING insiders have traded $IAS stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IAS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TANIA SECOR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 56,339 shares for an estimated $643,283 .

. LISA UTZSCHNEIDER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 41,569 shares for an estimated $457,368 .

. ALEXIS II GIL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 22,508 shares for an estimated $278,429.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.