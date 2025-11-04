Integral Ad Science Holding Corp Q3 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS) announced a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $7.04 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $16.08 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.6% to $154.35 million from $133.52 million last year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.04 Mln. vs. $16.08 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.04 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $154.35 Mln vs. $133.52 Mln last year.

