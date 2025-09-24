Integral Ad Science To Go Private By Novacap In $1.9 Bln All-cash Deal

(RTTNews) - Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS), a media measurement and optimization platform, on Wednesday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by a North American private equity firm Novacap for approximately $1.9 billion in all cash.

Novacap said it will acquire all outstanding shares of Integral Ad Science for $10.30 per share in cash, representing a premium of about 22% to the stock's closing price on September 23, the last full trading day before the announcement.

The company said, as part of the deal, existing shareholder Vista will fully exit its investment in Integral Ad Science when the transaction is completed.

Integral Ad Science CEO Lisa Utzschneider said enhance the value it provides to customers, aiming to strengthen its position as a global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality

In the pre-market trading, Integral Ad Science is 20.45% higher at $10.19 on the Nasdaq.

