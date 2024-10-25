Integral Ad Science explores sale after seeing takeover interest, Bloomberg says

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is exploring a possible sale after receiving takeover interest, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg’s Ryan Gould and Liana Baker. The company, which measures the reach of advertisements, is working with Jefferies Financial (JEF) as it explores options, the report said.

