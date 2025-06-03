Markets
Integral Ad Science Appoints Alpana Wegner As CFO

June 03, 2025 — 08:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Integral Ad Science, Inc. (IAS), a media technology company, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Alpana Wegner as Chief Financial Officer with effect from June 10.  

Wegner will replace Jill Putman, who has been serving as Interim CFO since January 2025, following the departure of then CFO Tania Secor.

Most recently, Wegner served as CFO of Secureworks, a formerly publicly traded cybersecurity company. Earlier, she was CFO of Benefitfocus, a formerly publicly traded benefits software company.

