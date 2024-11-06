Integral Ad Science up 5% after Insider report on KKR takeover interest

15:33 EST Integral Ad Science (IAS) up 5% after Insider report on KKR (KKR) takeover interest
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on IAS:
- Integral Ad Science raising prices of brand safety solutions, ADWEEK says
- Integral Ad Science jumps 15% after Bloomberg says company exploring sale
- Integral Ad Science explores sale after seeing takeover interest, Bloomberg says
- Integral Ad Science exploring possible sale, Bloomberg reports
- Integral Ad Science extends availability of Quality Attention product
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.