Integral Ad Science up 5% after Insider report on KKR takeover interest

15:33 EST Integral Ad Science (IAS) up 5% after Insider report on KKR (KKR) takeover interest

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on IAS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.