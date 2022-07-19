IntegraFin Posts Robust Q3 Of Inflows On To Its Platform

(RTTNews) - IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) posted third quarter gross inflows of 1.7 billion pounds. Net inflows over the same period were 1.0 billion pounds. Average daily funds under direction for the quarter was 51.9 billion pounds.

The Group said its gross inflows and net inflows for the financial year to date remain ahead of the prior year comparative.

IntegraFin noted that the rate at which new clients and advisers are joining the platform remains consistently strong and provides a solid basis for ongoing platform growth.

