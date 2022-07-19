Markets

IntegraFin Posts Robust Q3 Of Inflows On To Its Platform

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) posted third quarter gross inflows of 1.7 billion pounds. Net inflows over the same period were 1.0 billion pounds. Average daily funds under direction for the quarter was 51.9 billion pounds.

The Group said its gross inflows and net inflows for the financial year to date remain ahead of the prior year comparative.

IntegraFin noted that the rate at which new clients and advisers are joining the platform remains consistently strong and provides a solid basis for ongoing platform growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular