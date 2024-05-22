IntegraFin Incentivizes Directors with Share Plan

IntegraFin Holdings PLC (GB:IHP) has released an update.

IntegraFin Holdings PLC has announced the allocation of ordinary shares to key management personnel under its Share Incentive Plan, with shares purchased at £3.08 each. The transactions involved include the purchase of Partnership Shares and the allocation of Matching Shares for three directors, emphasizing the company’s commitment to aligning the interests of its directors with those of its shareholders.

