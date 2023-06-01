Integra Resources (TSX:ITR) Price Target Increased by 120.54% to 5.13

The average one-year price target for Integra Resources (TSX:ITR) has been revised to 5.13 / share. This is an increase of 120.54% from the prior estimate of 2.33 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.65 to a high of 8.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 233.10% from the latest reported closing price of 1.54 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Merk Investments holds 6,230K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,230K shares, representing an increase of 48.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITR by 157,200.39% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 5,740K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 2,680K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ruffer LLP holds 2,385K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 1,850K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,260K shares, representing a decrease of 22.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITR by 17.70% over the last quarter.

