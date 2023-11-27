Integra Resources (ITRG) Price Target Increased by 6.00% to 3.36

The average one-year price target for Integra Resources (AMEX:ITRG) has been revised to 3.36 / share. This is an increase of 6.00% from the prior estimate of 3.17 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.53 to a high of 4.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 378.85% from the latest reported closing price of 0.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integra Resources. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 214.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITRG is 0.27%, an increase of 1,857.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 565.33% to 18,655K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mason Hill Advisors holds 6,658K shares representing 9.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,638K shares, representing an increase of 75.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRG by 107.42% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 5,899K shares representing 8.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,599K shares, representing an increase of 38.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITRG by 74.29% over the last quarter.

Merk Investments holds 3,937K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,937K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRG by 4.91% over the last quarter.

Ruffer LLP holds 954K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 740K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company.

Integra Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Integra is a development-stage mining company focused on the exploration and de-risking of the past producing DeLamar Gold-Silver Project in Idaho, USA. Integra is led by the management team from Integra Gold Corp. which successfully grew, developed and sold the Lamaque Project, in Quebec, for C$600 M in 2017. Since acquiring the DeLamar Project, which includes the adjacent DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver Deposits, in late 2017, the Company has demonstrated significant resource growth and conversion while providing a robust economic study in its maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment. The Company is currently focused on resource growth through brownfield and greenfield exploration and the start of pre-feasibility level studies designed to advance the DeLamar Project towards a potential construction decision.

