Integra Resources (ITRG) Price Target Increased by 29.92% to 4.52

The average one-year price target for Integra Resources (NYSEAM:ITRG) has been revised to $4.52 / share. This is an increase of 29.92% from the prior estimate of $3.48 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.27 to a high of $5.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 69.48% from the latest reported closing price of $2.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integra Resources. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 15.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITRG is 0.22%, an increase of 4.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.26% to 63,389K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 11,866K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,766K shares , representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRG by 13.00% over the last quarter.

Mason Hill Advisors holds 8,918K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,825K shares , representing a decrease of 10.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRG by 9.51% over the last quarter.

Gmt Capital holds 6,516K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,887K shares , representing a decrease of 113.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITRG by 55.10% over the last quarter.

Merk Investments holds 5,525K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 4,707K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company.

