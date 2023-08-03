Integra Resources (ITRG) Price Target Decreased by 5.61% to 3.53

The average one-year price target for Integra Resources (AMEX:ITRG) has been revised to 3.53 / share. This is an decrease of 5.61% from the prior estimate of 3.74 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.01 to a high of 4.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 271.57% from the latest reported closing price of 0.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Integra Resources. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 32.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITRG is 0.17%, an increase of 236.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.23% to 20,174K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Merk Investments holds 6,230K shares representing 9.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,230K shares, representing an increase of 48.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRG by 157,200.39% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 5,740K shares representing 8.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 2,680K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ruffer LLP holds 2,385K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 1,850K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,260K shares, representing a decrease of 22.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITRG by 34.47% over the last quarter.

Integra Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Integra is a development-stage mining company focused on the exploration and de-risking of the past producing DeLamar Gold-Silver Project in Idaho, USA. Integra is led by the management team from Integra Gold Corp. which successfully grew, developed and sold the Lamaque Project, in Quebec, for C$600 M in 2017. Since acquiring the DeLamar Project, which includes the adjacent DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver Deposits, in late 2017, the Company has demonstrated significant resource growth and conversion while providing a robust economic study in its maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment. The Company is currently focused on resource growth through brownfield and greenfield exploration and the start of pre-feasibility level studies designed to advance the DeLamar Project towards a potential construction decision.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.